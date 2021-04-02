Northeast Regional announces COVID-19 vaccination sites for next week

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office has announced several COVID-19 vaccination sites planned for next week.

Northeast Regional health departments are currently vaccinating those aged 16 and older.

Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Appointments are not required at the following vaccination sites:

Carter County

Monday, April 5 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1st dose Pfizer

Great Lakes Workforce Development

Greene County

Thursday, April 8 from 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

1st dose Pfizer

Greene Valley Campus

Hawkins County

Tuesday, April 6 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

1st dose Pfizer

Phipps Bend Industrial Park

Hancock County

Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1st dose Moderna-18 years and older

Hancock County Middle/High School

Johnson County

Wednesday, April 7 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1st dose Moderna-18 years and older

Johnson County Industrial Park

Unicoi County

Tuesdays in April from 9 a.m. – noon AND 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

1st dose Pfizer

Unicoi County High School

The health office says the vaccination site at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City continues to vaccinate by appointment. To make an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click on the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start registration. Anyone needing help getting registered can call 423-979-4689 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.