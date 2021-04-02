Northeast Regional announces COVID-19 vaccination sites for next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office has announced several COVID-19 vaccination sites planned for next week.
Northeast Regional health departments are currently vaccinating those aged 16 and older.
Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Appointments are not required at the following vaccination sites:
Carter County
- Monday, April 5 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- 1st dose Pfizer
- Great Lakes Workforce Development
Greene County
- Thursday, April 8 from 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- 1st dose Pfizer
- Greene Valley Campus
Hawkins County
- Tuesday, April 6 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- 1st dose Pfizer
- Phipps Bend Industrial Park
Hancock County
- Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- 1st dose Moderna-18 years and older
- Hancock County Middle/High School
Johnson County
- Wednesday, April 7 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- 1st dose Moderna-18 years and older
- Johnson County Industrial Park
Unicoi County
- Tuesdays in April from 9 a.m. – noon AND 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- 1st dose Pfizer
- Unicoi County High School
The health office says the vaccination site at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City continues to vaccinate by appointment. To make an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click on the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start registration. Anyone needing help getting registered can call 423-979-4689 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.