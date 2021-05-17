Northeast Public Health Region offers free vaccines to walk-ins 12+ years old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – To improve vaccination rates, the Northeast Public Health Region is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to all health department visitors 12 years old and up in Northeast Tennessee.

Counties in the Northeast Public Health Region include:

Carter

Greene

Hancock

Hawkins/Church Hill

Hawkins/Rogersville

Johnson

Unicoi

Washington

According to a release by the Tennessee Department of Health, local county health departments will administer vaccines to anyone who requests them between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, no appointment needed.

However, the health department says Hancock and Johnson counties have limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12–17. It is recommended people in those counties call the health departments (Hancock 423-733-2228 and Johnson 423-727-9731) or the vaccine registration line (423-979-4635) to find out when they will carry the vaccine for minors.

To find your local Health Department office, click here.