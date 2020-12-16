Northam’s budget proposals prop up pandemic response as the wait for federal aid continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- As coronavirus vaccinations resumed on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam presented a slew of amendments to the two year budget to help the state navigate the pandemic as uncertainty surrounding additional federal support continues.

The presentation to Joint Money Committees comes just over one month after Gov. Northam signed a revised budget passed by the General Assembly during a special session that was called to address the pandemic’s impact on revenues.

Since then, Northam said the state’s financial picture has improved significantly–a good sign as the future of state and local aid from Congress remains unclear. According to Northam, revenues dipped but not as much as experts originally feared. His team is now estimating $1.2 billion in additional revenue in this biennium.

“We all need to understand how important this is: Revenues are exceeding official forecasts, even during a pandemic,” Northam said. “This is in sharp contrast to other states. Other states have laid off workers, cut services, and even borrowed money to pay the bills—actions that will weaken their financial pictures for years to come.”

Northam said these additional revenues are underpinning his proposals to restore some spending priorities that were previously ‘unallotted’ in anticipation of greater losses.

The projection also puts the state in a better position to continue to fund its pandemic response if Congress fails to pass another relief bill before the CARES Act spending deadline arrives. After December 30th, federal dollars that have propped up the state’s PPE supply and vaccination planning will run out.

Northam’s budget proposes $90 million to continue funding the state’s mass vaccination campaign in the absence of Congressional support. While the federal government has pledged to cover the cost of vaccines, Northam said this money will ensure the state has the supplies, staffing, and other infrastructure needed to immunize eight million Virginians.

“That money should come from the federal government. But we’ve all learned not to wait,” Northam said. “Vaccines are the only way we can end this pandemic and get back to a more normal life.”

Overall, Northam is proposing 222 amendments totaling $2.4 billion in increased spending in the 2020–2022 biennial budget.

Priorities Northam highlighted in his speech on Wednesday include: