Northam: Virginia hasn’t met criteria to begin White House’s plan for reopening economy

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia isn’t ready to embark on the plan proposed by The White House to reopen the economy.

In his briefing to close out the week on Friday, Northam began by addressing the conference call governors had with President Donald Trump yesterday to begin a reboot of the national economy.

The plan, released yesterday, detailed a phased plan for a reboot. Northam said the first phase requires positive tests to be on a downward trend for 14 days, and said Virginia hasn’t met those qualifications.

Since yesterday, he said there’s been about an 8% increase in cases, partly due to a new outbreak at a nursing home in central Virginia.

“We’ll continue to see cases that are new and unfortunately, we will continue to see deaths from this pandemic,” he said. “Our actions are keeping those cases to a level our hospitals can manage.

Northam also announced Executive Order 57, which will loosen some restrictions around licensing for certain medical professions and allow out-of-state doctors to work in Virginia.

He also said he’s waiving regulatory rules around staffing so that long-term care facilities such as nursing homes can alleviate staffing issues more quickly.

