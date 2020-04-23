Northam extends ban on elective surgeries, closure of DMVs

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) delivers his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Gov. Ralph Northam has extended a ban on elective surgeries and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

The ban on elective surgeries was extended by one week until May 1.

DMV offices will remain closed for through May 11.

Elective surgeries have been put on hold while Northam and state health officials figure out the best way to safely ease restrictions.

The governor’s office says the ban does not apply to any procedure that if delayed would cause harm to the patient. It also does not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs.

Northam also directed Virginia State Police to continue suspending enforcement of vehicle inspections through July 31.

