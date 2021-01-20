No vaccinations at Bristol Dragway on Thursday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the Bristol Dragway on Thursday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Wednesday evening.

The health department says it will announce additional vaccination days when it receives more information on supply.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will continue to be administered at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The dragway vaccination site was open for less than an hour Tuesday morning before the health department had to close the gates because supply ran out. No vaccinations were given at the site on Wednesday either.