No tuition increase for ETSU students next year, Board of Trustees rules

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuition and mandatory fee rates won’t be changing for East Tennessee State University students next year, the ETSU Board of Trustees voted Friday.

The board voted to maintain current tuition rates and mandatory fees for undergraduate students and students at the Quillen College of Medicine and Gatton College of Pharmacy, giving what President Brian Noland called a “0% increase across the board.”

The fees had been approved in February’s meeting, he said, but the board’s finance committee voted to rescind the fees at its meeting on April 1.

Noland also announced that he’ll be forming a committee next week that will focus on how campus activities resume in the fall semester.

While he couldn’t detail exactly what the committee would consider, he said he expects them to return guidelines sometime in June.

“I think it’s very early for anyone to definitively state we’re going to open on X date in Y format, but I think it is safe to say we’re going to spend the better part of a month, month and a half-engaged in significant due diligence to inform that decision,” he said.

The committee will consider how to incorporate social distancing into holding on-class campus, Noland said, in addition to how events like sports games and theatre performances should continue.

Noland said it’s also possible that students will see a change in the academic calendar next year.

“Do you open early?” He asked. “Do you open as scheduled? Do you open late? Do you adjust the nature of the academic calendar, maybe dividing the calendar into two segments, one on ground and one that could allow us to quickly pivot online if there was a sudden spike (of cases) in the fall?”

So far, Noland said the university has absorbed somewhere between $10 million and $17 million in losses due to the pandemic. He said that because of the diligence of officials to save money in the past, ETSU has held back on making personnel cuts to make up for lost revenue.

“At this juncture we’ve not had to move in the direction that some institutions have of furloughs and reductions in force and all those types of things. The losses to date have been manageable and I pray they continue to stay in that lane,” he said.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.