No new COVID-19 deaths, 96 fewer active cases reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 390 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Of the 294 new cases, 93 were reported in Washington County, 54 in Carter County, 53 in Greene County, 51 in Sullivan County, 23 in Hawkins County, 12 in Unicoi County, and eight in Johnson County.

There are currently 2,280 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,376 on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 356,716 as of November 27, 2020 including 4,526 deaths, 2,144 current hospitalizations and 318,523 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 13.17%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/bE7UWr42Tw — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 27, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,660 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 2,339 (+58)

Deaths: 55 (0)

Active cases: 266 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 3,006 (+53)

Inactive/recovered: 2,642 (+79)

Deaths: 72 (0)

Active cases: 292 (-26)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,898 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 1,672 (+32)

Deaths: 34 (0)

Active cases: 192 (-9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,413 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 1,332 (+15)

Deaths: 21 (0)

Active cases: 60 (-7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 6,300 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 5,431 (+88)

Deaths: 96 (0)

Active cases: 773 (-37)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 836 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 711 (+22)

Deaths: 26 (0)

Active cases: 99 (-10)

Washington County

Total cases: 5,844 (+93)

Inactive/recovered: 5,140 (+96)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 598 (-3)