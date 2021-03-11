No new deaths, 114 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 98 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +9, Hawkins +16, Johnson +6, Sullivan +57, Unicoi +4, and Washington +18.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 506 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 499 new cases.

There have been 50,310 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 996 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -7, Greene -1, Hawkins 0, Johnson +6, Sullivan +13, Unicoi +3, and Washington +2.

While several counties saw an increase in active cases today, all seven counties have still seen a decrease in active cases over the past seven days.

7-day change in active cases by county

There are currently 742 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 16 cases from yesterday. This marks the first increase in a week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,512 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 788,109 cases.

The health department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,623 deaths.

There are currently 12,516 active cases in Tennessee, down 11 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 763,970 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 788,109 as of March 11, 2021 including 11,623 deaths, 683 current hospitalizations and 763,970 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.65%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/qncV9TyWxm — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 11, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 50,310 (+114)

Inactive/recovered: 48,572 (+98)

Deaths: 996 (0)

Active cases: 742 (16)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,026 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 5,809 (+11)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 62 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,345 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 7,137 (+10)

Deaths: 148 (0)

Active cases: 60 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,334 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 5,141 (+16)

Deaths: 98 (0)

Active cases: 95 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,181 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,125 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 18 (+6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,672 (+57)

Inactive/recovered: 14,080 (+44)

Deaths: 276 (0)

Active cases: 316 (+13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,827 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,754 (+1)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 26 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,925 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 12,526 (+16)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 165 (+2)