No COVID-19 cases reported at NE Tennessee nursing homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health released new data on Wednesday listing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes in the state.

According to the health department, there have been 375 cases of coronavirus and 37 coronavirus-related deaths at long-term facilities in Tennessee so far.

No confirmed cases or deaths were reported at nursing homes in northeast Tennessee.

The health department did report four COVID-19 cases and one death at Williamsburg Villas in Knoxville.

The facility with the most reported cases and deaths in the state is the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Sumner County, where 161 cases and 19 deaths were reported.

