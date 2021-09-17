Niswonger Performing Arts Center suspends all performances through October

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) cited the surge of COVID-19 in Tennessee before announcing the board’s decision to halt all performances through October.

According to NPAC, Greene County has the highest rate of transmission in the state.

The center did provide updated dates for shows that were postponed, including the following:

Brass Transit on Feb. 4, 2022

The Kentucky Headhunters on March 13, 2022

Mutts Gone Nuts on Jan. 16, 2022

Commodores on April 9, 2022

The Benatar Giraldo performance has been canceled, according to NPAC.

