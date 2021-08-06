Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 22% of positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad region under age 18

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Niswonger Children’s Hospital revealed that nearly a quarter of the positive COVID-19 cases within Ballad Health’s service area are under 18 years old.

“There is a dramatic and devastating rise in COVID-19 cases throughout our region for adult and pediatric patients,” the children’s hospital posted on Facebook.

Niswonger said that as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the region, children under 12 years of age — who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine — will suffer.

The post states 22% of the positive cases are patients under 18 years old.

The health system continues to encourage those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get the shot and continue extra precautions as the pandemic persists.

Ballad Health reports that 37.5% of the region’s population is fully vaccinated. According to the health system’s scorecard on Friday, there have been 12 deaths related to the virus in the past week, totaling 305 deaths since March 2021.

There are currently 122 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 12 suspected cases. Thirty-eight of these patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit, and 22 patients are relying on a ventilator.

Three hospitalized COVID-19 patients are children in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 833-8-BALLAD.