Niswonger CEO quarantining after husband tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO is in quarantine after her husband — an educator — tested positive for COVID-19.

Niswonger CEO Lisa Carter revealed Monday night that her husband is one of three teachers at his high school who tested positive.

Thanks @GovBillLee and @CarterSchoolsTN for zero work to mitigate virus spread. My husband is one of 3 teachers at his high school who tested positive for COVID-19 today. Thanks for making the pandemic political. It’s not working. https://t.co/vOfZDFBslZ — Lisa Carter (@CarterLisalisa) August 17, 2021

In the tweet, Carter drew attention to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his latest executive order that allows parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.

While both Carter and her husband are vaccinated against the virus, experts stress that vaccinated people can still contract COVID-19, but symptoms tend to be mild for those who received the shots.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said in a tweet Tuesday that Carter’s husband was one of only a handful of people wearing a mask inside the high school.

So, the CEO of @NiswongerCHosp is now having to quarantine, because her husband, a teacher, who masked, came home with it from school, where NO ONE was masking except him and a few others. Masking is not about you…it is about preventing the spread from you to someone else. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) August 17, 2021

Levine reminded the public that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other people.

Carter said that she will undergo COVID-19 testing soon as a household contact.