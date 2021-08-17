Niswonger CEO quarantining after husband tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO is in quarantine after her husband — an educator — tested positive for COVID-19.
Niswonger CEO Lisa Carter revealed Monday night that her husband is one of three teachers at his high school who tested positive.
In the tweet, Carter drew attention to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his latest executive order that allows parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.
While both Carter and her husband are vaccinated against the virus, experts stress that vaccinated people can still contract COVID-19, but symptoms tend to be mild for those who received the shots.
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said in a tweet Tuesday that Carter’s husband was one of only a handful of people wearing a mask inside the high school.
Levine reminded the public that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other people.
Carter said that she will undergo COVID-19 testing soon as a household contact.