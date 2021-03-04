Niswonger begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to 16, 17 year-olds with medical conditions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Thursday began administering COVID-19 vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds who have qualifying medical conditions.

This comes after Tennessee updated it’s vaccine eligibility plan , which included expanding eligibility to those with high-risk medical conditions.

Tanaya Anderson, a 17-year-old Dobyns-Bennett High School student, was one of the first to get vaccinated. She has sickle cell anemia and says she is thankful for being one step closer to returning to the way things were pre-pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to kind of doing things that I did before COVID hit…spending more time with my friends and spending more time with my family,” Anderson said. “Of course, you know still social distancing and stuff. But, I kind of feel better now that I have, like, another coat of protection for me.”

Vaccines are available to 16 and 17-year-olds who have high-risk health conditions. To ask about getting vaccinating, call 1-866-517-5873 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.