Nine new deaths, 491 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 491 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 577 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Of the nine new fatalities, two were reported each in Carter, Sullivan, and Washington counties while Greene, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties saw one new death each.

New cases by county: Sullivan 194, Washington 105, Carter 62, Greene 59, Hawkins 46, Unicoi 19, Johnson 6.

There are currently 4,608 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 4,703 yesterday.

To date, there have been 37,569 cases and 643 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 8,220 new coronavirus cases and 100 new deaths.

There are currently 72,308 active cases in Tennessee, an increase of 172 from 72,136 yesterday.

The health department reported an all-time high of 3,212 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, an increase from 3,060 yesterday.

To date, there have been 580,809 cases, 6,810 deaths, 14,417 hospitalizations, and 501,691 inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 580,809 as of December 30, 2020 including 6,810 deaths, 3,212 current hospitalizations and 501,691 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 23.68%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/foQEaiIMxg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 30, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,415 (+62)

Inactive/recovered: 3,773 (+64)

Deaths: 86 (+2)

Active cases: 556 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,482 (+59)

Inactive/recovered: 4,598 (+105)

Deaths: 92 (+1)

Active cases: 792 (-47)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,596 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 3,008 (+67)

Deaths: 56 (+1)

Active cases: 532 (-22)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,769 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,646 (+9)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 95 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 10,739 (+194)

Inactive/recovered: 9,319 (+156)

Deaths: 177 (+2)

Active cases: 1,243 (+36)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,437 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 1,201 (+17)

Deaths: 40 (+1)

Active cases: 196 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 10,131 (+105)

Inactive/recovered: 8,773 (+159)

Deaths: 164 (+2)

Active cases: 1,194 (-56)