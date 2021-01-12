Nine new deaths, 264 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 264 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 732 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Two new deaths were reported each in Greene, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties while one new death was reported in each Carter, Sullivan, and Washington counties. No new deaths were reported in Johnson County.

New cases by county: Greene 69, Sullivan 62, Washington 52, Hawkins 33, Carter 26, Unicoi 15, and Johnson 7.

There are currently 4,699 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 5,176 yesterday.

To date, there have been 42,849 cases and 738 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 3,478 new coronavirus cases and 146 new deaths, the second-highest daily increase in new deaths since the pandemic began. The highest was 177 new fatalities reported on Dec. 17.

There are currently 73,518 active cases in Tennessee, down from 80,621 yesterday.

The health department reported 3,048 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 3,079 yesterday.

To date, there have been 660,874 cases, 8,011 deaths, 15,510 hospitalizations, and 579,345 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,968 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 4,367 (+90)

Deaths: 104 (+1)

Active cases: 497 (-65)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,391 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 5,450 (+97)

Deaths: 105 (+2)

Active cases: 836 (-30)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,287 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 3,569 (+69)

Deaths: 65 (+2)

Active cases: 653 (-38)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,928 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,754 (+13)

Deaths: 30 (0)

Active cases: 144 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,133 (+62)

Inactive/recovered: 10,786 (+245)

Deaths: 203 (+1)

Active cases: 1,144 (-184)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,608 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 1,394 (+15)

Deaths: 43 (+2)

Active cases: 171 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,534 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 10,092 (+203)

Deaths: 188 (+1)

Active cases: 1,254 (-152)