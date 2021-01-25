Nine new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 102 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 141 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Two new deaths were reported in each Carter and Unicoi counties while one new death was reported each in Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, and Washington counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 55 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 36 deaths were reported.

The hangover from December's COVID surge continues to affect NE Tennessee in deaths reported. @TNDeptofHealth reports 9 new deaths in the 7-county @WJHL11 viewing area of TN today. New cases totaled just 102. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) January 25, 2021

New cases by county: Sullivan 41, Washington 22, Carter 16, Greene 13, Hawkins 8, Johnson 1, and Unicoi 1.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,196 new cases, compared to 1,789 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

There are currently 2,381 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 48 from yesterday. This marks the ninth consecutive day of declining active cases which have now reached the lowest amount since the day after Thanksgiving.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 21.85%.

To date, there have been 45,570 cases, 820 deaths, 42,369 recoveries, and 305,329 coronavirus tests reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 1,710 new cases and 111 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 22,676 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 30,355 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 540 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 565 deaths were reported.

There are currently 44,426 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,097 from yesterday.

The health department reported 2,068 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 60 from yesterday and marking the fifth consecutive day that hospitalizations have declined.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 12.03%.

To date, there have been 710,427 cases, 8,970 deaths, 16,560 hospitalizations, 657,031 recoveries, and 6,198,621 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 701,427 as of January 25, 2021 including 8,977 deaths, 2,068 current hospitalizations and 657,031 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 11.98%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/jJHAhf1Hti — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 25, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,215 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 4,889 (+15)

Deaths: 121 (+2)

Active cases: 205 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,779 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 6,286 (+21)

Deaths: 117 (+1)

Active cases: 376 (-9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,614 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 4,246 (+18)

Deaths: 73 (+1)

Active cases: 295 (-11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,053 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,907 (+1)

Deaths: 35 (+1)

Active cases: 111 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,002 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 12,077 (+40)

Deaths: 221 (+1)

Active cases: 704 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,701 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,565 (+8)

Deaths: 47 (+2)

Active cases: 89 (-9)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,206 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 11,399 (+38)

Deaths: 206 (+1)

Active cases: 601 (-17)