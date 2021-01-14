Nine new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN as active cases continue downward trend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 232 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 498 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Carter and Greene counties both recorded three new deaths while two new fatalities were reported in Washington County and one in Sullivan County. Northeast Tennessee has averaged 7.8 new deaths per day over the past 14 days.

New cases by county: Sullivan 84, Washington 71, Greene 21, Hawkins 20, Carter 19, Johnson 9, and Unicoi 8. The 232 new cases reported is well below the 14-day average of 388.2 new cases per day for Northeast Tennessee.

There are currently 3,975 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 4,250 yesterday. This marks the fourth-straight day of declining active cases, which have now dipped below the 4,000-case mark for the first time since Dec. 12.

To date, there have been 43,352 cases and 754 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 4,983 new coronavirus cases and 84 new deaths.

There are currently 65,367 active cases in Tennessee, down from 68,377 yesterday and marking the fourth day of declining active cases.

The health department reported 2,964 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 3,029 yesterday. Daily hospitalizations have been on a downward trend since Jan. 8, one day after an all-time high 3,351 hospitalizations were reported.

To date, there have been 670,482 cases, 8,232 deaths, 15,753 hospitalizations, and 596,883 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 670,482 as of January 14, 2021 including 8,232 deaths, 2,964 current hospitalizations and 596,883 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 17.08%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/wNrvzT3jbb — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 14, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,017 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 4,512 (+59)

Deaths: 108 (+3)

Active cases: 397 (-43)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,459 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 5,661 (+94)

Deaths: 108 (+3)

Active cases: 690 (-76)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,333 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 3,758 (+59)

Deaths: 67 (0)

Active cases: 508 (-39)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,948 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,787 (+7)

Deaths: 30 (0)

Active cases: 131 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,293 (+84)

Inactive/recovered: 11,009 (+83)

Deaths: 207 (+1)

Active cases: 1,077 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,628 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 1,437 (+16)

Deaths: 43 (0)

Active cases: 148 (-8)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,674 (+71)

Inactive/recovered: 10,459 (+180)

Deaths: 191 (+2)

Active cases: 1,024 (-111)