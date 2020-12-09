Nine new COVID-19 deaths, 653 new cases reported in NETN on Wednesday

The 14-day average of new daily COVID cases in Northeast Tennessee has risen 37 percent since Thanksgiving.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 653 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 345 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Four new deaths were reported in Washington County, two in Carter County, and one in Greene, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties.

Today's 9 reported deaths was 14.5% of the state's total 62 reported — from an area with 7.5% of the population. Learn more about what's behind our outsized death and hospitalization numbers at 6 tonight or in my web story coming later this afternoon. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) December 9, 2020

The health department reported a record 223 new cases in Washington County, breaking the county’s previous record of 199 new cases on Nov. 30. The county also has a record 1,010 active cases.

More than 100 new cases were reported in both Greene and Sullivan counties.

There are currently 3,248 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,949 yesterday.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the Ballad Health system eclipsed 300 for the first time Wednesday.

Ballad Health’s COVID ICU numbers have jumped steeply this month.

Meanwhile, Ballad Health reported a record number of coronavirus patients and highest number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 422,962 as of December 9, 2020 including 5,171 deaths, 2,605 current hospitalizations and 376,851 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.15% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/2EFdmlPZck — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 9, 2020

Statewide, the health department reported a record 8,213 new coronavirus cases, topping the previous record of 8,136 set on Monday, and 62 new deaths. A record 2,605 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,262 (+83)

Inactive/recovered: 2,839 (+27)

Deaths: 70 (+2)

Active cases: 353 (+54)

Greene County

Total cases: 3,738 (+108)

Inactive/recovered: 3,194 (+44)

Deaths: 77 (+1)

Active cases: 467 (+63)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,375 (+67)

Inactive/recovered: 2,032 (+38)

Deaths: 38 (+1)

Active cases: 305 (+28)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,550 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 1,440 (+9)

Deaths: 24 (0)

Active cases: 86 (+5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 7,730 (+143)

Inactive/recovered: 6,713 (+116)

Deaths: 125 (0)

Active cases: 892 (+27)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,048 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 884 (+17)

Deaths: 29 (+1)

Active cases: 135 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 7,327 (+223)

Inactive/recovered: 6,189 (+94)

Deaths: 128 (+4)

Active cases: 1,010 (+125)