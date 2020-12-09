Nine new COVID-19 deaths, 653 new cases reported in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 653 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 345 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.
Four new deaths were reported in Washington County, two in Carter County, and one in Greene, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties.
The health department reported a record 223 new cases in Washington County, breaking the county’s previous record of 199 new cases on Nov. 30. The county also has a record 1,010 active cases.
More than 100 new cases were reported in both Greene and Sullivan counties.
There are currently 3,248 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,949 yesterday.
Meanwhile, Ballad Health reported a record number of coronavirus patients and highest number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the health department reported a record 8,213 new coronavirus cases, topping the previous record of 8,136 set on Monday, and 62 new deaths. A record 2,605 people are currently hospitalized across the state.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 3,262 (+83)
Inactive/recovered: 2,839 (+27)
Deaths: 70 (+2)
Active cases: 353 (+54)
Greene County
Total cases: 3,738 (+108)
Inactive/recovered: 3,194 (+44)
Deaths: 77 (+1)
Active cases: 467 (+63)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 2,375 (+67)
Inactive/recovered: 2,032 (+38)
Deaths: 38 (+1)
Active cases: 305 (+28)
Johnson County
Total cases: 1,550 (+14)
Inactive/recovered: 1,440 (+9)
Deaths: 24 (0)
Active cases: 86 (+5)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 7,730 (+143)
Inactive/recovered: 6,713 (+116)
Deaths: 125 (0)
Active cases: 892 (+27)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,048 (+15)
Inactive/recovered: 884 (+17)
Deaths: 29 (+1)
Active cases: 135 (-3)
Washington County
Total cases: 7,327 (+223)
Inactive/recovered: 6,189 (+94)
Deaths: 128 (+4)
Active cases: 1,010 (+125)