NFS in Erwin confirms COVID-19 cases among employees

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. confirmed Tuesday that they have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees.

NFS, located in Erwin, was designated as an essential business by the federal government and is open and operating at this time, according to officials at the company.

The following is a statement from NFS.

“Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. has confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our employees. We are in regular communication with them and their families as we assist them through this difficult time. Due to personal privacy, we do not share individual specifics, however we have been acutely focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees and the community. Our coronavirus response protocols call for enhanced cleaning across the site, social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizing and use of face masks. In addition, NFS follows the CDC’s guidance governing self-quarantine for those who may have been exposed to coronavirus or who become ill. Employees who experience COVID-19-like symptoms, have potentially been exposed, or are ill have been instructed to stay home. Because of its role in national security, NFS has been designated an essential business by the federal government and is open and operating at this time. The coronavirus is obviously having a significant impact throughout our nation and our region. Like every other company, we are working hard to adapt to the current environment, even as it evolves on practically a daily basis.” Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc.

