Next chapter: Johnson City Public Library set to reopen in-person services April 19

The Johnson City Public Library will continue curbside service even after it reopens for in-person services April 19.

Director: Curbside pick-up here to stay

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One could still hear a pin drop in the Johnson City Public Library (JCPL) Friday, but that will change in just a few weeks.

The quiet hum of patron activity is set to return April 19, director Julia Turpin said Friday. It’s been a long time coming, more than a year, as JCPL opted to keep in-person services closed throughout the pandemic.

“We are all excited about seeing patrons,” Turpin said as employees buzzed about the busy curbside pickup nerve center in an adjoining room.

“Many of our library users are ‘regulars,’ so we’re looking forward to catching up with old friends. I’m just excited to see people in the library,” Turpin said. “The library is a beautiful place, and it was designed with people in mind, so it feels unnatural to be so empty.”

In the beginning, hours and services will be limited. Weekday hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Masks and social distancing will be required, and computer sessions will be limited to 20 minutes. Public seating areas won’t be available, yet, nor will on-site events or programs. Toys and games for children won’t be out yet either.

“We hope to gradually expand hours and services as cases remain stable or ideally continue to decline,” Turpin said. “We hope to have full hours of operation by June, but don’t anticipate having any in-person programs until later in the summer or early autumn.”

What’s all the hoopla about? Virtual enhancements likely here to stay

Turpin said the reopening will be more than just a return to pre-COVID business as usual. For one thing, the wildly successful curbside program will remain in place.

“Curbside pick-up immediately jumps out at me as an incredible adaption that is here to stay,” Turpin said. “We weren’t sure whether patrons would want to borrow materials this way, but it’s hard to imagine the library without this service.”

The ramp up of virtual programming is another feature that’s been a pleasant surprise for Turpin. It’s also likely to stay in place even when in-person programming gets back to normal.

“We have been able to do things that would have been complex and expensive in traditional formats,” Turpin said. “We hosted nationally known author Carole Boston Weatherford for multiple Zoom events and were able to include children in the Johnson City Schools in the events.”

Finally, JCPL invested significant resources to add hoopla, a digital media service that enhances the library’s ability to offer everything from movies, music and audiobooks to comics and TV shows.

“I’m not sure we would have invested in it so wholeheartedly if we weren’t closed and experiencing a surge in digital checkouts,” Turpin said.

No regrets about the abundance of caution approach – and excitement about the new playground

JCPL was one of the few libraries in the area not to reopen at some level during some point of the pandemic. The library’s board wrestled with the prospect of reopening at some of its monthly meetings, particularly in the late summer and early fall as students returned to school.

“At the time, cases were down, but we weren’t sure how students returning to the classroom then traveling for breaks might affect the spread of COVID-19,” Turpin said.

While she was disappointed that the library stayed closed, she believes it was the right decision. She said other area libraries that did choose to reopen found themselves having to close back due to staff outbreaks — then the winter surge followed.

As that winter surge abated, crews completed work on a new experiential playground that’s literally a stone’s throw from the library. Turpin said she and her staff love the addition, and she sees it having an impact on the library.

“I think the whole dynamic of this end of downtown will feel a change,” Turpin said. “We anticipate an increase in family use in the afternoons and weekends. We are updating our youth services department accordingly and are excited about what a destination this area of downtown has become already.”