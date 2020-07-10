New school year to start online for Metro Nashville Public Schools students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new academic school year will begin remotely for all students in Metro Nashville Public Schools, according to the chairwoman of the Metro Nashville Board of Education.

Dr. Sharon Gentry said teachers and principals were informed that students would return to class online for the start of the school year during a virtual meeting Thursday morning, hours before a 1 P.M. news conference where further details will be released.

Director of Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle said planning teams met every day last week to discuss the best options for returning to school safely amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The new school year is scheduled to begin on Aug. 4 for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

