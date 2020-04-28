New program to help local businesses recover from COVID-19 shutdown

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new program will help local businesses that are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sync Space Entrepreneur Center and TSG Innovation Group have announced the creation of the “Restart Accelerator.”

The goal of the program is to “identify, promote, and nurture companies with technology, products, and services that will overcome the challenges in the new economy and help implement these solutions for struggling businesses in our region.”

Sync Space is putting $50,000 toward the program.

The Restart Accelerator program starts in early May.

Companies wishing to apply for the acceleration program may do so at RestartOurRegion.com.