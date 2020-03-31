1  of  3
New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – People living in Greene County now have another option to get tested for COVID-19.

A drive-thru testing site has been set up at the Greeneville Greene County Public Health Department. It’s located at 810 West Church Street in Greeneville.

Health officials said you must call ahead to be screened and pre-approved. The number is (423) 979-4689.

The testing site is open from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.

