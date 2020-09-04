New Dashboard: 30 Science Hill students currently in quarantine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools now has a COVID-19 dashboard on the school system’s website.

According to the dashboard, a total of 54 students are in quarantine as of Friday, including 30 students at Science Hill High School. Quarantine means a person is remaining home after it was determined they had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, seven students across the school system are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Eight staff members are in quarantine while one is in isolation.

Johnson City Schools says the dashboard will be updated each Friday afternoon.