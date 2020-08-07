New COVID-19 deaths reported at Bristol, Church Hill nursing homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported new COVID-19 deaths Friday at two local nursing homes.

The health department reported that a total of six residents of the Christian Care Center of Bristol and five residents of Church Hill Health Care Center have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Previously, Christian Care Center of Bristol had reported three deaths and Church Hill Health Care had reported one death.

At Christian Care Center of Bristol, there have been 72 residents and 32 staff who have tested positive for the virus, according to TDH. Fifty-seven residents have recovered.

The health department says 65 of Church Hill Health Care’s 90 residents have tested positive for the virus so far. Twenty-one residents have recovered. Thirty cases among staff members were also reported.

Church Hill Health Care issued the following statement on Friday:

As we continue to strive to ensure our residents and employees remain safe and COVID- free, we are committed to being transparent with information every step of the way by keeping in close communication with our residents, families, local and state health officials. Church Hill Health Care completed COVID mass testing last Friday on all residents of our facility, and continue to COVID test all employees weekly per the Governor’s mandate issued in June. Today, 26 residents have recovered from COVID, 32 residents are considered active COVID cases, 4 residents are in the hospital expected to return soon, and 20 residents had negative tests. All family members have been notified of their loved one’s test results. A large number of those receiving positive test results had no symptoms, and are being monitored by our nursing staff. We are heart-broken to report that two of our Church Hill Health Care family members have peacefully passed away this past week here at our facility, and one passed in an area hospital after lengthy illnesses. No additional personal information or details will be released about the individuals. The Hawkins County Health Department will report the deaths as required by the State of Tennessee. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families,” said Gina Harris, Administrator. “I request that you please respect the family’s privacy and our Church Hill Health Care family by allowing the residents and staff time to grieve.” Currently, 23 employees have recovered from COVID and have since returned to work, 5 employees have active cases and are currently quarantined at home until released by the Department of Health. We are continually working with our facility Medical Director, and the State of Tennessee Department of Health. We are following the guidelines and recommendations of the Northeast TN Regional Medical Director, State Infection Preventionist, and the Centers for Disease Control as we continue through this process. Thank you for your continued prayers, encouragement and support during this difficult time. We are grateful to all the Healthcare Heroes at Church Hill Health Care who have worked tirelessly and bravely providing care for all our residents. Please continue to pray for the residents and employees of our facility and others across the nation as we work to provide loving care for the most vulnerable entrusted to us. In an effort to relay accurate information within the community and answer any questions or concerns, please contact the facility Administrator directly. Our mission is to keep the residents, families, staff and community informed. #SupportLTC Church Hill Health Care

The Tennessee Department of Health reported the following data for local nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community (Elizabethton)

17 resident cases, 13 staff cases

The Courtyards Senior Living (Johnson City)

1 resident case, 2 staff cases

Hermitage Health Center (Elizabethton)

3 staff cases

Hillview Health Center (Elizabethton)

3 resident cases, 2 staff cases

Signature HealthCARE of Elizabethton

3 staff cases

The Waters of Roan Highland (Roan Mtn)

7 resident cases, 1 staff case

Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville

6 resident cases, 4 staff cases

Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center (Church Hill)

65 resident cases, 5 resident deaths, 21 residents recovered, 30 staff cases

Christian Care Center of Bristol

72 resident cases, 6 resident deaths, 57 residents recovered, 32 staff cases

Greystone Healthcare Center (Blountville)

6 staff cases

Holston Manor (Kingsport)

11 staff cases

NHC Healthcare Kingsport

2 staff cases

Center on Aging and Health (Erwin)

2 staff cases

Christian Care Center of Unicoi Co. (Erwin)

2 staff cases

Erwin Health Care Center (Erwin)

5 staff cases

NHC HealthCare (Johnson City)

7 staff cases

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.