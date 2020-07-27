New COVID-19 death reported in Carter Co., 56 new cases in Washington Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 95,433 confirmed cases and 1,056 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 2,553 total cases since Sunday.
The health department also announced 943 confirmed deaths, 4,280 hospitalizations, and 57,239 recoveries. More than 1.4 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Sunday, TDH reported 92,943 confirmed cases and 933 confirmed deaths.
On Monday, one new death was reported in Carter County, raising the county’s total to four fatalities.
TDH also reported 127 new cases in our area: 56 in Washington County, 17 in Carter County, 13 each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties, 11 in Greene County, 10 in Unicoi County, and seven in Johnson County.
Forty-seven new recoveries were reported: 20 in Sullivan County, 15 in Washington County, four each in Carter and Hawkins counties, three in Greene County, and one in Unicoi County.
There are 1,444 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,365 cases on Sunday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 318 cases / 4 deaths / 74 recoveries
Greene — 295 cases / 5 deaths / 117 recoveries
Hawkins — 224 cases / 2 deaths / 67 recoveries
Johnson — 70 cases / 39 recoveries
Sullivan — 598 cases / 6 deaths / 347 recoveries
Unicoi — 108 cases / 58 recoveries
Washington — 750 cases / 200 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 240
Greene – 173
Hawkins – 155
Johnson – 31
Sullivan – 245
Unicoi – 50
Washington – 550
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.