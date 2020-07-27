New COVID-19 death reported in Carter Co., 56 new cases in Washington Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 95,433 confirmed cases and 1,056 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 2,553 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 943 confirmed deaths, 4,280 hospitalizations, and 57,239 recoveries. More than 1.4 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 92,943 confirmed cases and 933 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 96,489 as of July 27, 2020 including 978 deaths, 4,280 hospitalizations and 57,239 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/9q7IlTjOeY — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 27, 2020

On Monday, one new death was reported in Carter County, raising the county’s total to four fatalities.

TDH also reported 127 new cases in our area: 56 in Washington County, 17 in Carter County, 13 each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties, 11 in Greene County, 10 in Unicoi County, and seven in Johnson County.

Forty-seven new recoveries were reported: 20 in Sullivan County, 15 in Washington County, four each in Carter and Hawkins counties, three in Greene County, and one in Unicoi County.

There are 1,444 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,365 cases on Sunday.

Record number of tests reported for our region today at 2,031. Out of those tests, 127 of them were positive, leading to a daily percent positive rate of 6.25.



The cumulative positivity rate continues climbing and clocked in at 4.78% today. pic.twitter.com/3ScaNmIO37 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 27, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 318 cases / 4 deaths / 74 recoveries

Greene — 295 cases / 5 deaths / 117 recoveries

Hawkins — 224 cases / 2 deaths / 67 recoveries

Johnson — 70 cases / 39 recoveries

Sullivan — 598 cases / 6 deaths / 347 recoveries

Unicoi — 108 cases / 58 recoveries

Washington — 750 cases / 200 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 240

Greene – 173

Hawkins – 155

Johnson – 31

Sullivan – 245

Unicoi – 50

Washington – 550

By county, Washington and Carter counties are each above 5% positivity rate (Washington hit that threshold on Saturday)



Carter: 5.01%

Greene: 4.31%

Hawkins: 4.90%

Johnson: 2.26%

Sullivan: 4.82%

Unicoi: 3.89%

Washington: 5.62% — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 27, 2020

