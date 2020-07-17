New COVID-19 cases reported at area nursing homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported a third death at the Christian Care Center of Bristol, along with 27 positive cases among residents and 20 among staff members.

Greystone Healthcare Center in Blountville reported four cases on the facility’s website, up from two cases reported last week. The facility did not specify whether the cases were staff members or residents.

The state health department reported eight cases among staff members at Holston Manor in Kingsport, up from seven cases previously reported. The facility said on its website that the latest staff member to test positive only worked one or two days a month and last worked on July 9.

According to TDH, Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton, NHC HealthCare Johnson City, and NHC HealthCare Kingsport have each reported two cases among staff members.

