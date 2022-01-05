New COVID-19 case rate dips slightly in Southwest Virginia

New COVID-19 case rates dipped slightly in both Virginia and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. It was the first decline in several weeks for the state as a whole.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 231 new COVID-19 cases in News Channel 11’s nine-county Southwest Virginia viewing area Wednesday, bringing the seven-day case average down slightly.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people also dropped statewide for the first time since Dec. 12, when the Omicron variant began sending case rates much higher.

The rate is 530 in Southwest Virginia, down from 553 Tuesday, and 1,165 statewide, down from 1,182 Tuesday.

State rates remain five times their level of just three weeks ago.

The Omicron variant hit the region later and began driving case rates up around Dec. 28, but they haven’t even doubled yet.

The highest rates regionally are in Scott County, at 686, Tazewell County at 636 and Wise County at 626.

The region’s hospitalization rate has risen in the past week and for the second straight day, 11 new hospitalizations were reported. They included three in Russell County, two each in Smyth County, Wise County and Bristol and one each in Tazewell and Washington counties.

Virginia’s statewide COVID hospital admission rate has shot to its highest level ever over the past 10 days.

The state’s new hospitalization rate dropped slightly but remains far above previous records and has been higher than Southwest Virginia’s for the past week. The region’s rate prior to Omicron’s arrival had typically run anywhere from double to quadruple the state’s.

The current state rate is 24.7 new weekly admissions per 100,000 people, and the region’s is 14.5.

No new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia. Statewide only 44 COVID deaths have been reported in the past five days, and the current seven-day rate of 1.1 per 100,000 population is the second-lowest it’s been since early September.

The region’s rate of 3.8 is also near its low point over the past four months. Since September, Southwest Virginia’s 369 COVID deaths represent a rate per 100,000 of 127, nearly triple the statewide rate of 44.

Statewide, VDH reported 835,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 5.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,160,703.

VDH reports there have been 13,038 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,777 cases / 206 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (2 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 3,168 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 88 deaths (29 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,254 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (5 new cases)

Lee County – 4,202 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (17 new cases)

Norton – 787 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (5 new cases)

Russell County – 4,735 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (15 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 3,882 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (29 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,744 cases / 359 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (10 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 7,037 cases / 237 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (50 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 9,343 cases / 705 hospitalizations / 179 deaths (42 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 6,747 cases / 266 hospitalizations / 147 deaths (27 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.