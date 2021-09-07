New cases on the rise again with record number reported in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After seeing a brief dip in the new case rate late last week, Northeast Tennessee saw its largest single-day increase in new cases on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 987 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 822 new inactive/recovered cases in the region. That breaks the previous record of 787 new cases reported last Wednesday. The state also saw a record number of new cases reported today.

Over the past four days, the region saw 2,692 new cases and 18 new deaths, an average of 673 new cases and 4.5 new deaths per day.

Vaccinations

Hawkins County is the latest county to reach 35% of its population fully vaccinated. The county also reached 40% with at least one dose.

As of today, 213,162 people, or about 42.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New vaccinations have declined over the past few days with 8,836 new vaccinations reported over the past week, an 18% drop from a week ago. However, that is still up 16% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases today by county: Carter +105, Greene +174, Hawkins +136, Johnson +34, Sullivan +310, Unicoi +24, and Washington +204.

New cases over the past four days per county:

Carter – 268 cases

Greene – 534 cases

Hawkins – 356 cases

Johnson – 109 cases

Sullivan – 746 cases

Unicoi – 112 cases

Washington – 567 cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,341 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,907 new cases.

There have been 74,878 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

The region’s community spread rate stands at 859, just above the state’s rate of 855.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

While total new cases are on the rise again, new cases among school-aged children have levelled off.

Over the past week, there have been 1,198 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 28% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 13% from a week ago but up 412% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Johnson +1, Sullivan +5, and Washington +1.

New deaths over the past four days per county:



Carter – 3 deaths

Greene – 3 deaths

Hawkins – 1 death

Johnson – 1 death

Sullivan – 6 deaths

Unicoi – 0 deaths

Washington – 4 deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 31 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 38 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,230 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases since yesterday by county: Carter +4, Greene +43, Hawkins +44, Johnson +2, Sullivan +59, Unicoi -8, and Washington +13.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -56, Greene 197, Hawkins 117, Johnson 54, Sullivan 51, Unicoi 28, and Washington 36.

There are currently a record 6,837 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. After declining a bit late last week, the region’s active case count increased by more than 500 over the past four days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 13,506 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,109,923 cases. That is a record number of new cases.

The health department also reported 24 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,721 deaths.

There are currently 88,940 active cases in Tennessee, up 2,878 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,007,262 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 74,878 (987)

Inactive/recovered: 66,811 (822)

Deaths: 1,230 (8)

Active cases: 6,837 (157)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,873 (+105)

Inactive/recovered: 7,852 (+101)

Deaths: 187 (0)

Active cases: 834 (+4)

Greene County

Total cases: 10,905 (+174)

Inactive/recovered: 9,481 (+131)

Deaths: 184 (0)

Active cases: 1,240 (+43)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 8,323 (+136)

Inactive/recovered: 7,379 (+91)

Deaths: 134 (+1)

Active cases: 810 (+44)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,970 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 2,688 (+31)

Deaths: 41 (+1)

Active cases: 241 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 22,410 (+310)

Inactive/recovered: 20,113 (+246)

Deaths: 354 (+5)

Active cases: 1,943 (+59)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,664 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 2,319 (+32)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 289 (-8)

Washington County

Total cases: 18,733 (+204)

Inactive/recovered: 16,979 (+190)

Deaths: 274 (+1)

Active cases: 1,480 (+13)