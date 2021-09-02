New cases dip in NE Tennessee after nearly breaking record

Thursday’s number of new tests lowest since late July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 324 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 548 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

This comes after two days of 700 or more new cases. Yesterday, the region came just five cases shy of breaking the record for new daily cases.

Positivity Rate and Testing

The new case total is the lowest since Aug. 22, but it comes on a day when only 523 new COVID tests were reported across the seven-county region — the lowest one-day total since July 31. The 8,668 tests reported statewide was the lowest one-day total since July 25.

205 of Northeast Tennessee’s reported tests were positive, a 39% rate that drove the region’s seven-day test positivity average to 22%. Along with Monday’s rate of 22%, it marks the region’s highest positivity rate during the recent surge.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Tennessee

As of today, Tennessee has a record number of people hospitalized with the virus, with the health department reporting 3,501 current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Vaccinations

As of today, 210,513 people, or about 41.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 10,694 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 14% from a week ago and up 111% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +31, Greene +80, Hawkins +29, Johnson +13, Sullivan +56, Unicoi +13, and Washington +102.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,923 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,338 new cases.

There have been 71,629 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Greene and Unicoi counties currently have the highest community spread rates.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Tennessee continues to have the highest 7-day case rate per 100,000 in the country.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

After reaching a record-high on Tuesday, the 7-day new case rate for school-aged children has dropped a bit.

Over the past week, there have been 1,258 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 32% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are up just 1% from a week ago and up 868% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +2, Sullivan +1, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 38 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 28 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,208 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -35, Greene -13, Hawkins -32, Johnson +2, Sullivan -120, Unicoi -4, and Washington -27.

Despite the drop in active cases today, all seven counties still have higher active case counts than a week ago. Over the past seven days, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has increased by 739 cases.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +54, Greene +216, Hawkins +99, Johnson +42, Sullivan +153, Unicoi +91, and Washington +84.

There are currently 6,371 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 229 cases from yesterday. While today’s active case count is the third-highest ever reported, today marks the first time active cases have dropped in over the month.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,358 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,064,427 cases.

The health department also reported 36 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,554 deaths.

There are currently 78,253 active cases in Tennessee, down 3,701 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 972,620 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 71,629 (324)

Inactive/recovered: 64,050 (548)

Deaths: 1,208 (5)

Active cases: 6,371 (-229)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,518 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 7,491 (+66)

Deaths: 183 (0)

Active cases: 844 (-35)

Greene County

Total cases: 10,266 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 9,032 (+93)

Deaths: 181 (0)

Active cases: 1,053 (-13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,902 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 7,073 (+59)

Deaths: 132 (+2)

Active cases: 697 (-32)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,847 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 2,610 (+11)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 197 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 21,504 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 19,285 (+175)

Deaths: 347 (+1)

Active cases: 1,872 (-120)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,544 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 2,202 (+16)

Deaths: 55 (+1)

Active cases: 287 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 18,048 (+102)

Inactive/recovered: 16,357 (+128)

Deaths: 270 (+1)

Active cases: 1,421 (-27)