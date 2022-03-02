NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate dropped by another 70%, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday.

The seven-county region added 1,038 new cases between Sunday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 26 compared to 3,485 new cases in the week prior. It is the region’s lowest seven-day case total since mid-November.

Statewide, Tennessee gained 11,660 new cases, enough to push the state over 2 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Northeast Tennessee’s community spread rate (seven-day cases per 100,000 people) remains higher than the state’s, but the difference between the two decreased with this latest update. The region’s spread rate stood at 205 on Saturday compared to the state’s rate of 171.

Two weeks ago, all seven counties were among the top 20 in the state with the highest community spread rates. As of last week, none were in the top 20.

All seven counties saw their community spread rates drop significantly last week. Washington County saw the biggest decline with a drop of 80%, but that is likely due to a backlog in cases that were reported at one time, which made it appear that the county had more new cases than it actually did.

One-week change in community spread rate by county:

Carter: down 63%

Greene: down 64%

Hawkins: down 67%

Johnson: down 38%

Sullivan: down 66%

Unicoi: down 66%

Washington: down 80%

Active Cases

The region had 2,464 active cases last Saturday, a 70% drop from the 4,657 active cases reported one week prior. The latest active case count is the lowest since Dec. 1.

Since Northeast Tennessee’s active case count peaked at 13,659 on Jan. 25, active cases have dropped by nearly 82%.

Deaths

Last week, the region’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 56, but only 14 of those actually occurred last week. The rest happened in the weeks prior but weren’t reported to the state until last week. Due to delays in death reporting, the reported number of new deaths for last week will increase in future data updates.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported in the chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

So far, 117 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northeast Tennessee during February. That number will certainly rise due to the latest data update only running through Feb. 26 and because of delays in coronavirus deaths being reported to the state.

In January, the region saw 196 deaths, making it the fourth-deadliest month since the pandemic began.

The region has continued to see a higher rate of COVID-19 deaths per population than the state average. For February so far, Northeast Tennessee’s death rate is nearly double the state’s.

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 255,814 people, or about 50.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 469 new vaccinations over the past week, up 4% from the previous seven-day period and down 58% from about a month ago.













The U.S. reached a vaccination milestone with 65% of Americans, more than 215 million people, now considered “fully vaccinated,” which means they received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.