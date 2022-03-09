NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate dropped to its lowest level in over seven months as of last Saturday, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) released on Wednesday.

The data show that 593 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 5. That was 57% fewer than the 1,037 new cases reported in the week prior.

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

The last time Northeast Tennessee had fewer than 600 new cases in a week was in late July, as the numbers were beginning to increase from the Delta variant. After that variant peaked at a seven-day rate of 4,000-5,000 cases between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16, it only dropped to a low of 734 on Halloween before a resurgence.

When the Omicron variant arrived, seven-day rates jumped from 1,629 on Christmas Day to a peak of 9,053 on Jan. 26.

All seven counties saw declines in their community spread rates (seven-day cases per 100,000 people). Washington County actually dropped from “high” to “substantial” community transmission, the first Northeast Tennessee county to do so in quite some time.

One-week change in community spread rate by county:

Carter: down 44%

Greene: down 38%

Hawkins: down 27%

Johnson: down 29%

Sullivan: down 39%

Unicoi: down 49%

Washington: down 57%

The region’s community spread rate of 117 was just slightly more than the state’s rate of 100 as of Saturday.

There have been 149,019 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began. Over 2 million cases have been reported in Tennessee.

Deaths

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 30 last week, but only 15 of those fatalities actually occurred during that week. The remaining 15 deaths occurred in the weeks before but were not reported to the state until last week.

Due to delays in death reporting, the reported number of new deaths for last week will increase in future data updates.

As of this latest data update, 126 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee in February. While that number will likely rise in future updates due to the delays in death reporting, it remains below the 203 deaths reported in January, which remains the fourth deadliest month of the pandemic.

For February, the region’s COVID-19 death rate of 25 deaths per 100,000 people was above the state’s 16 deaths per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,275 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Northeast Tennessee’s active case count stood at 1,301 on Saturday, down 44% from the 2,324 active cases reported on the previous Saturday. It also marked a 90% drop since the record-high 13,628 active cases reported on Jan. 24.

As of Saturday, the region’s active case count was at its lowest point since Aug. 1.

Vaccinations

According to the latest data, 256,210 people, or about 50.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 411 new vaccinations over the past week, down 9% from the previous seven-day period and down 55% from about a month ago.

More Charts:

















NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported in chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported in chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported in chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.













NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported in chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported in chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 149,019

Inactive/recovered: 145,440

Deaths: 2,275

Active cases: 1,301

Carter County

Total cases: 16,377

Inactive/recovered: 15,901

Deaths: 316

Active cases: 160

Greene County

Total cases: 21,952

Inactive/recovered: 21,448

Deaths: 353

Active cases: 151

Hawkins County

Total cases: 16,546

Inactive/recovered: 16,107

Deaths: 291

Active cases: 148

Johnson County

Total cases: 5,131

Inactive/recovered: 4,985

Deaths: 87

Active cases: 59

Sullivan County

Total cases: 45,533

Inactive/recovered: 44,424

Deaths: 669

Active cases: 439

Unicoi County

Total cases: 5,138

Inactive/recovered: 4,991

Deaths: 90

Active cases: 57

Washington County

Total cases: 38,342

Inactive/recovered: 37,584

Deaths: 469

Active cases: 287