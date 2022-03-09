NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate dropped to its lowest level in over seven months as of last Saturday, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) released on Wednesday.
The data show that 593 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 5. That was 57% fewer than the 1,037 new cases reported in the week prior.
The last time Northeast Tennessee had fewer than 600 new cases in a week was in late July, as the numbers were beginning to increase from the Delta variant. After that variant peaked at a seven-day rate of 4,000-5,000 cases between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16, it only dropped to a low of 734 on Halloween before a resurgence.
When the Omicron variant arrived, seven-day rates jumped from 1,629 on Christmas Day to a peak of 9,053 on Jan. 26.
All seven counties saw declines in their community spread rates (seven-day cases per 100,000 people). Washington County actually dropped from “high” to “substantial” community transmission, the first Northeast Tennessee county to do so in quite some time.
One-week change in community spread rate by county:
Carter: down 44%
Greene: down 38%
Hawkins: down 27%
Johnson: down 29%
Sullivan: down 39%
Unicoi: down 49%
Washington: down 57%
The region’s community spread rate of 117 was just slightly more than the state’s rate of 100 as of Saturday.
There have been 149,019 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began. Over 2 million cases have been reported in Tennessee.
Deaths
Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 30 last week, but only 15 of those fatalities actually occurred during that week. The remaining 15 deaths occurred in the weeks before but were not reported to the state until last week.
Due to delays in death reporting, the reported number of new deaths for last week will increase in future data updates.
As of this latest data update, 126 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee in February. While that number will likely rise in future updates due to the delays in death reporting, it remains below the 203 deaths reported in January, which remains the fourth deadliest month of the pandemic.
For February, the region’s COVID-19 death rate of 25 deaths per 100,000 people was above the state’s 16 deaths per 100,000 people.
There have been 2,275 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
Northeast Tennessee’s active case count stood at 1,301 on Saturday, down 44% from the 2,324 active cases reported on the previous Saturday. It also marked a 90% drop since the record-high 13,628 active cases reported on Jan. 24.
As of Saturday, the region’s active case count was at its lowest point since Aug. 1.
Vaccinations
According to the latest data, 256,210 people, or about 50.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 411 new vaccinations over the past week, down 9% from the previous seven-day period and down 55% from about a month ago.
More Charts:
The following data were reported:
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 149,019
Inactive/recovered: 145,440
Deaths: 2,275
Active cases: 1,301
Carter County
Total cases: 16,377
Inactive/recovered: 15,901
Deaths: 316
Active cases: 160
Greene County
Total cases: 21,952
Inactive/recovered: 21,448
Deaths: 353
Active cases: 151
Hawkins County
Total cases: 16,546
Inactive/recovered: 16,107
Deaths: 291
Active cases: 148
Johnson County
Total cases: 5,131
Inactive/recovered: 4,985
Deaths: 87
Active cases: 59
Sullivan County
Total cases: 45,533
Inactive/recovered: 44,424
Deaths: 669
Active cases: 439
Unicoi County
Total cases: 5,138
Inactive/recovered: 4,991
Deaths: 90
Active cases: 57
Washington County
Total cases: 38,342
Inactive/recovered: 37,584
Deaths: 469
Active cases: 287