NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continued to drop last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released on Wednesday.
There were 125 new cases reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, March 20 and Saturday, March 26, the region’s lowest weekly case count since early July. It marked a nearly 40% drop from the previous week.
For perspective, during the peak of the Omicron surge in late January, the region was averaging over 8,000 new cases per week.
As of Saturday, six of the seven counties had fallen to “moderate” levels of community transmission, based on the CDC’s community transmission indicators. Johnson County remained in the “substantial” transmission zone.
There have been 149,633 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Deaths
Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 11 last week, but eight of those deaths occurred last week. The remaining three happened in the weeks before but weren’t reported to the state until last week.
So far, there have been 42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee this month, although the true number of fatalities is higher due to delays in deaths being reported to the state.
There have been 2,371 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
As of Saturday, the region’s active case count was at its lowest point since July 12 of last year with 259 active cases.
On the previous Saturday, there were 414 active cases.
Active cases peaked on Jan. 29, when more than 13,000 active cases were reported.
Vaccinations
As of Monday, 257,131 people, or about 50.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee were fully vaccinated.
There were 273 new vaccinations over the past week, down 14% from the previous seven-day period and down 35% from about a month ago.
More Charts:
The following data were reported:
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 149,633
Inactive/recovered: 147,001
Deaths: 2,371
Active cases: 259
Carter County
Total cases: 16,445
Inactive/recovered: 16,095
Deaths: 328
Active cases: 22
Greene County
Total cases: 22,045
Inactive/recovered: 21,636
Deaths: 364
Active cases: 45
Hawkins County
Total cases: 16,615
Inactive/recovered: 16,288
Deaths: 306
Active cases: 22
Johnson County
Total cases: 5,154
Inactive/recovered: 5,048
Deaths: 89
Active cases: 17
Sullivan County
Total cases: 45,721
Inactive/recovered: 44,929
Deaths: 704
Active cases: 87
Unicoi County
Total cases: 5,158
Inactive/recovered: 5,052
Deaths: 94
Active cases: 12
Washington County
Total cases: 38,495
Inactive/recovered: 37,953
Deaths: 486
Active cases: 54