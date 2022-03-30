NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continued to drop last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released on Wednesday.

There were 125 new cases reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, March 20 and Saturday, March 26, the region’s lowest weekly case count since early July. It marked a nearly 40% drop from the previous week.

For perspective, during the peak of the Omicron surge in late January, the region was averaging over 8,000 new cases per week.

As of Saturday, six of the seven counties had fallen to “moderate” levels of community transmission, based on the CDC’s community transmission indicators. Johnson County remained in the “substantial” transmission zone.

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).



There have been 149,633 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Deaths

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 11 last week, but eight of those deaths occurred last week. The remaining three happened in the weeks before but weren’t reported to the state until last week.

So far, there have been 42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee this month, although the true number of fatalities is higher due to delays in deaths being reported to the state.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.



There have been 2,371 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

As of Saturday, the region’s active case count was at its lowest point since July 12 of last year with 259 active cases.

On the previous Saturday, there were 414 active cases.

Active cases peaked on Jan. 29, when more than 13,000 active cases were reported.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, 257,131 people, or about 50.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee were fully vaccinated.

There were 273 new vaccinations over the past week, down 14% from the previous seven-day period and down 35% from about a month ago.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 149,633

Inactive/recovered: 147,001

Deaths: 2,371

Active cases: 259

Carter County

Total cases: 16,445

Inactive/recovered: 16,095

Deaths: 328

Active cases: 22

Greene County

Total cases: 22,045

Inactive/recovered: 21,636

Deaths: 364

Active cases: 45

Hawkins County

Total cases: 16,615

Inactive/recovered: 16,288

Deaths: 306

Active cases: 22

Johnson County

Total cases: 5,154

Inactive/recovered: 5,048

Deaths: 89

Active cases: 17

Sullivan County

Total cases: 45,721

Inactive/recovered: 44,929

Deaths: 704

Active cases: 87

Unicoi County

Total cases: 5,158

Inactive/recovered: 5,052

Deaths: 94

Active cases: 12

Washington County

Total cases: 38,495

Inactive/recovered: 37,953

Deaths: 486

Active cases: 54