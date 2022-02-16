NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continued to drop last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday.

The seven-county region added 4,894 new cases last week, 29% fewer than the 6,902 cases reported in the week prior and 42% fewer than the 8,480 new cases two weeks prior when the omicron surge peaked locally.

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day case rate as of Saturday was about half of what it was two and a half weeks ago on Jan. 26, when the region’s case rate reached its highest point since the pandemic began.

While the region’s community spread rate (seven-day cases per 100,000 people) is now dropping a rate comparable to the state’s rate, the local rate remains higher than the state’s. As of Saturday, Northeast Tennessee’s community spread rate stood at 968 compared to the statewide rate of 514.

Locally, Washington County had the highest community spread rate last week followed by Unicoi County, which had the highest rate the week before. Johnson County had the lowest rate as of Saturday.

Washington was the only county that had a higher community spread rate as of Saturday compared to a week before.

One-week change is community spread rate by county:

Carter: down 30%

Greene: down 37%

Hawkins: down 37%

Johnson: down 32%

Sullivan: down 42%

Unicoi: down 54%

Washington: UP 2%

Active Cases

All seven counties reported fewer active cases Saturday than a week before.

One week change in active cases:

Carter -305

Greene -894

Hawkins -420

Johnson -84

Sullivan -1387

Unicoi -148

Washington -464.

Northeast Tennessee had 7,910 active cases as of Saturday, about half the record-high 14,907 active cases reported on Jan. 29. Saturday’s active case count was the lowest since Jan. 11.

Deaths

Last week, the region’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 32 deaths, compared to 36 in the week prior. However, both figures are likely underreported due to delays in deaths being reported to the state.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported on the chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 254,710 people, or about 50.4% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 624 new vaccinations over the past week, up 4% from the previous seven-day period but down 51% from about a month ago.

More Charts: