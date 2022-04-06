NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s 7-day COVID-19 case rate increased last week for the first time in over two months, but only slightly, according to the data the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) released Wednesday. The region’s test positivity rate also increased and is more than double the statewide rate.

TDH data also show the seven-county region’s 450 deaths since Jan. 1 represent a population-adjusted COVID death rate that’s 48% higher than Tennessee’s and nearly twice as high as the national rate. The Northeast Tennessee deaths are a rate of 89 per 100,000 population, compared to 60 statewide and 47 COVID deaths per 100,000 nationally.

Those deaths occurred during the Omicron variant surge, which produced milder cases of COVID on average but infected so many people that death numbers nearly matched those of the late summer/early fall Delta variant surge.

Between Sunday, March 27 and Saturday, April 2, the seven-county region reported 149 new coronavirus cases, 19% more than the 125 new cases reported the week before. Still, that’s well below the 8,000-plus new cases the region was seeing each week during the peak of the Omicron surge in late January.

The test positivity rate climbed slightly, from 4.3% March 26 to 5.7% April 2 and is more than double the state average. It remains far below levels of the previous months, but five of the region’s seven counties have test positivity rates that rank among the top 17 out of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

As of Saturday, six counties had “moderate” levels of community transmission (7-day cases per 100,000 people) with Johnson County still seeing “substantial” transmission, which is unchanged from the previous week.

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).



7-Day Change in Community Spread Rate:

Carter: down 20%

Greene: down 14%

Hawkins: up 150%

Johnson: down 29%

Sullivan: up 18%

Unicoi: up 200%

Washington: up 31%

There have been 149,778 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Deaths

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 18 last week, however, only seven of those fatalities actually occurred last week. The remainder happened in the weeks before but weren’t reported to the state until last week.

Note: March’s COVID-19 death count is not final due to delays in deaths being reported to the state.

There have been 2,389 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The region’s active case count stood at 219 as of Saturday, down 14% from the 255 active cases reported on the Saturday before.

Active cases reached an all-time high in late January when more than 13,000 active cases were reported.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 149,778

Inactive/recovered: 147,170

Deaths: 2,389

Active cases: 219

Carter County

Total cases: 16,458

Inactive/recovered: 16,108

Deaths: 332

Active cases: 19

Greene County

Total cases: 22,053

Inactive/recovered: 21,666

Deaths: 366

Active cases: 21

Hawkins County

Total cases: 16,636

Inactive/recovered: 16,302

Deaths: 312

Active cases: 24

Johnson County

Total cases: 5,164

Inactive/recovered: 5,060

Deaths: 89

Active cases: 15

Sullivan County

Total cases: 45,769

Inactive/recovered: 44,978

Deaths: 709

Active cases: 81

Unicoi County

Total cases: 5,164

Inactive/recovered: 5,063

Deaths: 94

Active cases: 7

Washington County

Total cases: 38,534

Inactive/recovered: 37,993

Deaths: 487

Active cases: 52