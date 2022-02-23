NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case dropped by another 29% by the end of last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday.

The data show that 3,482 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 19. The region saw 4,894 new cases the week before.

As of Saturday, the region’s seven-day case rate was at its lowest point since early January.

Although case rates are going down, all seven counties were among the top 20 in the state with the highest case rates last week. Washington County’s “community spread rate” (seven-day cases per 100,000 people) was the highest in the state. Unicoi had the third-highest, Carter the fifth-highest, Sullivan the sixth-highest, Hawkins the 12th-highest, Greene the 16th-highest, and Johnson 19th-highest. There are 95 counties in Tennessee.

Northeast Tennessee’s seven counties had a new case rate twice as high as the state’s and more than triple the national average.

One-week change in community spread rate by county:

Carter: down 33%

Greene: down 40%

Hawkins: down 45%

Johnson: down 17%

Sullivan: down 21%

Unicoi: down 37%

Washington: down 25%

Active Cases

Northeast Tennessee’s active case count on Saturday stood at 4,493 active cases, down 43% from the 6,432 active cases reported on the previous Saturday.

That is the region’s lowest active case count since Jan. 3. It is also well below the record 13,693 active cases reported on Jan. 24.

Deaths

The data show that from Jan. 1 through Feb. 19, Northeast Tennessee recorded a COVID-19 death rate almost 50% higher than the state’s.

Since Jan. 1, using the deaths by date of death measure, which is the best way to compare deaths over time and across regions, 289 Northeast Tennesseeans have died of COVID — a rate of 57.2 per 100,000 population. Statewide the total is 2,686 deaths, which equals a population-adjusted rate of 39.3 per 100,000.

Northeast Tennessee has maintained a steady gap of more than 20% above the state’s COVID death rate since last summer. On July 31, just before Delta variant deaths began piling up, Northeast Tennessee’s death rate was 228 per 100,000 — 23% higher than Tennessee’s rate of 186. As of Feb. 19, the rate was 434 in Northeast Tennessee and 351 statewide — a 24% gap.

Tennessee has the country’s sixth-highest overall COVID death rate.

Vaccinations

As of today, 255,161 people, or about 50.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 449 new vaccinations over the past week, down 35% from the previous seven-day period and down 37% from about a month ago.

Northeast Tennessee reached a vaccination milestone with 55% of the population having received at least the first dose of the vaccine. The state also reached 60% with at least the first dose.

More Charts: