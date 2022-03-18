JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — All seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area have transitioned from “high” to “medium” or “low” levels of COVID-19 community spread as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties have medium community spread levels. Greene County has low community transmission.

For those living in counties with medium spread, the CDC recommends those at high risk for severe illness talk to their doctors about whether they should wear a mask. There is no mask recommendation for counties with low community spread.

Just a few days ago, most Northeast Tennessee counties still had high levels of community spread.

The CDC’s community levels are based on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.