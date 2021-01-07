NETN adds 460 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 460 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 428 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Four new deaths were reported in Carter County and one each in Hawkins and Johnson counties.

New cases by county: Sullivan 134, Washington 86, Greene 73, Hawkins 73, Carter 59, Johnson 18, and Unicoi 17.

There are currently 4,444 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 4,418 yesterday.

Yesterday, the @WJHL11 NE Tennessee viewing area recorded its 700th COVID death per @TNDeptofHealth. This morning our 15-county viewing area of NE TN and SW VA exceeded 1,000 deaths. Here's a chart comparing deaths per 100,000 – region, 2 states, U.S. pic.twitter.com/4UZRCx4pot — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) January 7, 2021

As of this morning, the 15-county viewing area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia had exceeded 1,000 deaths.

To date, there have been 41,069 cases and 706 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 9,000 new coronavirus cases and 111 new deaths.

For the third day in a row, the health department reported a record number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state with 3,351 reported, up from 3,332 yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee surpassed 15,000 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began with 15,068 reported on Thursday.

There are currently 71,111 active cases in Tennessee, up from 69,018 yesterday.

To date, there have been 634,237 cases, 7,492 deaths, 15,068 hospitalizations, and 555,634 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 634,237 as of January 7, 2021 including 7,492 deaths, 3,351 current hospitalizations and 555,634 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 19.87%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/OrC1a2GtGf — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 7, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,817 (+59)

Inactive/recovered: 4,201 (+53)

Deaths: 99 (+4)

Active cases: 517 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,086 (+73)

Inactive/recovered: 5,215 (+67)

Deaths: 102 (0)

Active cases: 769 (+6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,025 (+73)

Inactive/recovered: 3,414 (+43)

Deaths: 61 (+1)

Active cases: 550 (+29)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,871 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 1,728 (+2)

Deaths: 29 (+1)

Active cases: 114 (+15)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 11,662 (+134)

Inactive/recovered: 10,314 (+138)

Deaths: 196 (0)

Active cases: 1,152 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,552 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 1,351 (+20)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 161 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,056 (+86)

Inactive/recovered: 9,696 (+105)

Deaths: 179 (0)

Active cases: 1,181 (-19)