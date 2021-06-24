NETN active case count at its lowest since July 1, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 19 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 183,880 people, or about 36.37% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +3, Hawkins +3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +5, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 91 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 104 new cases.

There have been 57,787 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, no deaths were reported.

There have been 1,080 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson +1, Sullivan -7, Unicoi -2, and Washington +1.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +1, Greene +3, Hawkins -4, Johnson +3, Sullivan -12, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

There are currently 133 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down three cases from yesterday. That’s the fewest number of active cases since July 1 of last year.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 240 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,670 cases.

The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,543 deaths.

There are currently 1,766 active cases in Tennessee, up 27 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 852,361 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,787 (17)

Inactive/recovered: 56,574 (19)

Deaths: 1,080 (1)

Active cases: 133 (-3)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,753 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,578 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 16 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,030 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 7,845 (+2)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 26 (+1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,323 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,203 (+2)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 8 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,444 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,400 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 5 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,320 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 16,963 (+11)

Deaths: 309 (+1)

Active cases: 48 (-7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,068 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,014 (+2)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 4 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,849 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 14,571 (+1)

Deaths: 252 (0)

Active cases: 26 (+1)