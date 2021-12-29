Need to find a COVID-19 testing site? Tennessee Dept. of Health provides map of locations

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a tool to help any Tennessean in need of a COVID-19 test find the closest one.
The Testing Sites Map on the TDH website requires users to provide a city, address or zip code to see testing sites within a customizable radius.
To check the map, click here.
Below is a list of all the testing sites on the TDH map within a 50-mile radius of Johnson City:
Franklin Woods Community Hospital
Where: 300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
For more information: 833-822-5523
Washington County Health Department
Where: 219 Princeton Road
What: Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Nasal swab tests (PCR) are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Must be 18 years or older and have a smartphone and an email to pick up a self-test kit
For more information: 423-975-2200
Precision Health Solutions (Washington County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Hours include Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information: To schedule an in-home PCR test, CLICK HERE.
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care
Where: 5554 Hwy 11 E, Piney Flats, TN
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information: 423-666-0030
Precision Health Solutions (Sullivan County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Hours include Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
What: To schedule an in-home PCR test, CLICK HERE.
Sullivan County Health Department
Where: 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport
When: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Indian Path Community Hospital
Where: 2000 Brookside Dr., Kingsport
For more information: 833-822-5523
Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Where: 1501 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton
For more information: 833-822-5523
Sullivan County Regional Health Department – Blountville
Where: 154 Blountville Bypass
When: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information: 423-279-2777
Carter County Health Department
Where: 403 E. G St., Elizabethton
When: PCR tests are available Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information: 423-543-2521
Carter County – Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility
Where: 386 TN-91, Elizabethton
When: Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
What: Nasal swab test (PCR)
For more information: 423-543-2521
Hawkins County Church Hill Office
Where: 247 Silver Lake Road
When: Nasal swab tests (PCR) are available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information: 423-357-5341
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care
Where: 1112 N. Main Ave., Erwin, TN
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care
Where: 1116 Highway 11 W, Church Hill, TN
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information: 423-226-5109
Bristol Regional Medical Center
Where: 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, TN
For more information: 833-822-5523
Unicoi County Health Department
Where: 101 Okolona Dr., Erwin, TN
When: Nasal swab tests (PCR) are available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Precision Health Solutions (Carter County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information: 615-205-6006
Unicoi Co. Hospital
Where: 2030 Temple Hill Rd., Erwin, TN, 37650
For more information: 833-822-5523
Precision Health Solutions (Unicoi County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information: 615-205-6006
Greene Valley Campus
Where: 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN
When: Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Greeneville Community Hospital East
Where: 1420 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN
For more information: 833-822-5523
Precision Health Solutions (Greene County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information: 615-205-6006
Greene County Health Department
Where: 810 West Church Street, Greeneville
When: PCR tests are available Tuesday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., self-test kits are available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
For more information: 423-798-1749
Precision Health Solutions (Johnson County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information: 615-205-6006
Johnson County Health Department
Where: 715 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN
When: Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nasal swab tests are available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on the same weekdays.
For more information: 423-727-9731
Precision Health Solutions (Hawkins County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information: 615-205-6006
Hawkins County Health Department
Where: 201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, TN
When: Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nasal swab tests are available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on the same weekdays.
For more information: 423-272-7641
Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital
Where: 851 Locust St., Rogersville, TN
When: Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, only self-testing kits will be available. Nasal swab tests will be available via the drive-thru on Tuesday and Thursday.
For more information: 833-822-5523
Precision Health Solutions (Cocke County – Mobile Collection Services)
When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information: 615-205-6006