Need to find a COVID-19 testing site? Tennessee Dept. of Health provides map of locations

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a tool to help any Tennessean in need of a COVID-19 test find the closest one.

The Testing Sites Map on the TDH website requires users to provide a city, address or zip code to see testing sites within a customizable radius.

To check the map, click here.

Below is a list of all the testing sites on the TDH map within a 50-mile radius of Johnson City:

Franklin Woods Community Hospital

Where: 300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN

For more information: 833-822-5523

Washington County Health Department

Where: 219 Princeton Road

What: Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Nasal swab tests (PCR) are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Must be 18 years or older and have a smartphone and an email to pick up a self-test kit

For more information: 423-975-2200

Precision Health Solutions (Washington County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Hours include Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information: To schedule an in-home PCR test, CLICK HERE.

Fast Pace Health Urgent Care

Where: 5554 Hwy 11 E, Piney Flats, TN

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information: 423-666-0030

Precision Health Solutions (Sullivan County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Hours include Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

What: To schedule an in-home PCR test, CLICK HERE.

Sullivan County Health Department

Where: 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport

When: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Indian Path Community Hospital

Where: 2000 Brookside Dr., Kingsport

For more information: 833-822-5523

Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Where: 1501 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton

For more information: 833-822-5523

Sullivan County Regional Health Department – Blountville

Where: 154 Blountville Bypass

When: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information: 423-279-2777

Carter County Health Department

Where: 403 E. G St., Elizabethton

When: PCR tests are available Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information: 423-543-2521

Carter County – Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility

Where: 386 TN-91, Elizabethton

When: Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

What: Nasal swab test (PCR)

For more information: 423-543-2521

Hawkins County Church Hill Office

Where: 247 Silver Lake Road

When: Nasal swab tests (PCR) are available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information: 423-357-5341

Fast Pace Health Urgent Care

Where: 1112 N. Main Ave., Erwin, TN

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Fast Pace Health Urgent Care

Where: 1116 Highway 11 W, Church Hill, TN

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information: 423-226-5109

Bristol Regional Medical Center

Where: 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, TN

For more information: 833-822-5523

Unicoi County Health Department

Where: 101 Okolona Dr., Erwin, TN

When: Nasal swab tests (PCR) are available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Precision Health Solutions (Carter County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information: 615-205-6006

Unicoi Co. Hospital

Where: 2030 Temple Hill Rd., Erwin, TN, 37650

For more information: 833-822-5523

Precision Health Solutions (Unicoi County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information: 615-205-6006

Greene Valley Campus

Where: 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN

When: Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Greeneville Community Hospital East

Where: 1420 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN

For more information: 833-822-5523

Precision Health Solutions (Greene County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information: 615-205-6006

Greene County Health Department

Where: 810 West Church Street, Greeneville

When: PCR tests are available Tuesday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., self-test kits are available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For more information: 423-798-1749

Precision Health Solutions (Johnson County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information: 615-205-6006

Johnson County Health Department

Where: 715 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN

When: Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nasal swab tests are available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on the same weekdays.

For more information: 423-727-9731

Precision Health Solutions (Hawkins County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information: 615-205-6006

Hawkins County Health Department

Where: 201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, TN

When: Self-test kits are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nasal swab tests are available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on the same weekdays.

For more information: 423-272-7641

Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital

Where: 851 Locust St., Rogersville, TN

When: Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, only self-testing kits will be available. Nasal swab tests will be available via the drive-thru on Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information: 833-822-5523

Precision Health Solutions (Cocke County – Mobile Collection Services)

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information: 615-205-6006