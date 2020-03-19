Nearly two dozen businesses temporarily close at The Pinnacle over virus concerns

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly two dozen businesses at The Pinnacle have temporarily closed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Developer Steve Johnson says all restaurants at the development are currently open, although some are offering drive-through service or curbside pick-up only.

“I recommend that consumers monitor each retailer’s website for the most updated information on their store hours, temporary closings, and projected re-openings when the crisis ends,” Johnson said. “Everything is fluid in their decisions as to when their actual re-openings will occur. I urge that everyone remain safe and healthy during this time.”

Here are the stores that have temporarily closed so far:

Alumni Hall

American Eagle

Belk

Carters

Dick’s Sporting Goods

ELife Nails

Francesca’s

GAP

Just Jump

Justice

Kay’s Hallmark

Lane Bryant

Loft Outlet

Maurice’s

Old Navy

Osh-Kosh

Party City

Surf & Dirt

The Pinnacle 12

Torrid

Ulta

Yankee Candle