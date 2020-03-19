Nearly two dozen businesses temporarily close at The Pinnacle over virus concerns

Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly two dozen businesses at The Pinnacle have temporarily closed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Developer Steve Johnson says all restaurants at the development are currently open, although some are offering drive-through service or curbside pick-up only.

“I recommend that consumers monitor each retailer’s website for the most updated information on their store hours, temporary closings, and projected re-openings when the crisis ends,” Johnson said. “Everything is fluid in their decisions as to when their actual re-openings will occur. I urge that everyone remain safe and healthy during this time.”

Here are the stores that have temporarily closed so far:

  • Alumni Hall       
  • American Eagle   
  • Belk           
  • Carters           
  • Carters           
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods   
  • ELife Nails
  • Francesca’s
  • GAP           
  • Just Jump       
  • Justice           
  • Kay’s Hallmark       
  • Lane Bryant       
  • Loft Outlet       
  • Maurice’s       
  • Old Navy       
  • Osh-Kosh       
  • Party City       
  • Surf & Dirt       
  • The Pinnacle 12   
  • Torrid           
  • Ulta           
  • Yankee Candle       

