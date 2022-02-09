NE TN’s COVID case rate dropped 19% last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate dropped last week, the first substantial decline in several months, according to new data released Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

The rate remains well above Tennessee’s overall rate, though, and COVID-19 deaths in 2022 are 50% higher in Northeast Tennessee than statewide on a population-adjusted basis.

During the week of Jan. 30—Feb. 5, 6,898 new cases were reported in the seven-county region, a 19% drop from the 8,479 new cases reported Jan. 23—29.

Still, the region has a long way to go before returning to a pre-Omicron surge case rate. As of last Saturday, Northeast Tennessee’s “community spread rate” (seven-day cases per 100,000 people) of 1,364 remained higher than the state’s rate of 1,052 and the national average rate of 628.

Among the seven counties, Unicoi County had the highest community spread rate last week with a rate 60% higher than Hawkins County, which had the region’s second-highest rate. Unicoi’s rate as of last Saturday (2,432.5) was also nearly 49% higher than it was on the previous Saturday (1,632.8).

Northeast Tennessee’s case rate didn’t surpass the state’s until about 10 days ago and so far, the region has seen cases decline from their peak almost as quickly as they did statewide. But prior to the arrival of Omicron, Northeast Tennessee’s case rate had remained stayed at least 50% higher than the state’s through most of November and early December.

A Delta variant “resurgence” in November and early December kept Northeast Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rates (in yellow) well above the state average going into the Omicron variant surge.

Whether the region, which is less vaccinated than the state overall, will see higher rates persist when the current decline ends remains to be seen.

Unicoi County’s most recent community spread rate was the second-highest in the state. No other Northeast Tennessee county made the top ten.

7-Day Case Totals and Change Since Previous Week

Carter: 755 new cases, down 16%

Greene: 848 new cases, down 42%

Hawkins: 835 new cases, down 8%

Johnson: 136 new cases, down 22%

Sullivan: 2,167 new cases, down 17%

Unicoi: 435 new cases, UP 49%

Washington: 1,722 new cases, down 20%

Active Cases

Along with the new case rate, active cases also declined last week. After climbing to a record 15,210 active cases on Jan. 29, the region’s active case count had dropped to 12,803 by last Saturday.

Deaths

According to the data, Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll jumped by 36 deaths last week, compared to 42 in the week prior. However, both figures are likely artificially low due to delays in deaths being reported to the state.

Using actual “date of death” data the region’s rate of deaths per 100,000 in 2022 is far higher than the state’s. TDH provides that data as well, and from Jan. 1 through Feb. 5 Northeast Tennessee’s 181 actual COVID deaths represented a rate of 35.8 per 100,000.

Northeast Tennessee’s death rate per 100,000 since the beginning of 2022 is 49% higher than the state rate. 1,641 Tennesseans and 181 Northeast Tennesseans died of COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5.

Tennessee had seen a total of 1,641 deaths during that time frame for a rate of 24.0 per 100,000 putting the region 49% higher so far this year. For the duration of the pandemic, Northeast Tennessee’s population-adjusted COVID death rate is 415 per 100,000, which is 23% higher than Tennessee’s overall rate of 337. The national rate is 273 and Tennessee’s is sixth-highest among the 50 states.

NOTE: Recent deaths are underreported on the chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

Vaccinations

There were 600 new vaccinations over the past week, down 47% from the previous seven-day period and down 59% from about a month ago.

According to the data, 254,140 people — or about 50.3% of the total population — in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

