NE Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate up 65%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 181 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the past three days, the region added 842 cases and two new deaths.

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate is up 65% from a week ago.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s active case count is at its highest point since the pandemic began with more than 94,000 active cases reported. The state’s seven-day positivity rate of 34% is also the highest ever.

Vaccinations

As of today, 248,703 people, or about 49.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,427 new vaccinations over the past week, up 23% from the previous seven-day period but down 45% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +28, Greene +33, Hawkins +19, Johnson +1, Sullivan +96, Unicoi +9, and Washington +82.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 2,682 new cases, the highest seven-day total since Sept. 22. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,619 new cases.

There have been 103,696 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Greene +1 and Sullivan +1.

Note: Due to a lag in COVID-19 deaths being reported to the state, some reported new deaths may have actually occurred in recent days or weeks, not necessarily yesterday. The charts below depict deaths by date of death in order to give a more accurate representation of when the deaths actually occurred.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 3,775 active cases, the highest count since Sept. 27.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,687 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,453,766 cases.

The health department also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 20,893 deaths.

There are currently 94,029 active cases in Tennessee, up 5,947 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,338,835 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 103,696 (268)

Inactive/recovered: 98,032 (181)

Deaths: 1,886 (0)

Active cases: 3,775 (85)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,818 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 11,161 (+19)

Deaths: 268 (0)

Active cases: 389 (+9)

Greene County

Total cases: 15,432 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 14,671 (+21)

Deaths: 289 (0)

Active cases: 472 (+11)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,657 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 11,009 (+17)

Deaths: 240 (0)

Active cases: 408 (+2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,237 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 4,067 (+6)

Deaths: 64 (0)

Active cases: 106 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 31,409 (+96)

Inactive/recovered: 29,615 (+52)

Deaths: 546 (0)

Active cases: 1,247 (+43)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,474 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,283 (+5)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 112 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 25,669 (+82)

Inactive/recovered: 24,226 (+61)

Deaths: 400 (0)

Active cases: 1,041 (+21)