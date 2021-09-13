NE Tennessee’s new case rate increases again after another record spike in new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee saw another record-breaking spike in new cases late last week, according to data released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

TDH reported 1,248 new cases in the region on Friday, well above the previous record of 985 new cases reported one week ago today.

Since last Friday, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,318 new cases — 1,248 on Friday, 818 on Saturday, and 252 on Sunday. There were also 12 new deaths — three on Friday, two on Saturday, and seven on Sunday.

New Cases

New cases today by county: Carter +34, Greene +44, Hawkins +32, Johnson +8, Sullivan +79, Unicoi +5, and Washington +50.

New cases since Friday (3-day total):

Carter: 232 cases

Greene: 437 cases

Hawkins: 340 cases

Johnson: 61 cases

Sullivan: 675 cases

Unicoi: 79 cases

Washington: 494 cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,608 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,084 new cases.

After Friday’s spike in new cases, the region’s new case rate reached a record high with an average of 629 new cases per day.

There have been 78,516 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

While all seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission based on CDC community transmission indicators, Greene and Hawkins have the highest spread rates in Northeast Tennessee.

Northeast Tennessee and the state continue to have higher new case rates per 100,000 people than the nation.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 1,025 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 22% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 15% from a week ago and up 80% from a month ago.

Vaccinations

As of today, 216,516 people, or about 42.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 7,503 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are down 25% from a week ago and down 1% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +2, Sullivan +3, and Washington +2.

New deaths since Friday (3-day total):

Carter: 1 death

Greene: 3 deaths

Hawkins: 2 deaths

Johnson: 0 deaths

Sullivan: 3 deaths

Unicoi: 0 deaths

Washington: 3 deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 32 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 28 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,254 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The region’s active case count peaked Saturday with a record-high 6,835 active cases reported. Active cases dropped by 138 on Sunday to 6,697, the third-highest active case count reported.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,557 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,154,966 cases.

The health department also reported 34 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,010 deaths.

There are currently 86,913 active cases in Tennessee, down 352 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,054,043 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 78,516 (252)

Inactive/recovered: 70,565 (383)

Deaths: 1,254 (7)

Active cases: 6,697 (-138)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,274 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 8,323 (+49)

Deaths: 189 (0)

Active cases: 762 (-15)

Greene County

Total cases: 11,566 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 10,171 (+76)

Deaths: 190 (+2)

Active cases: 1,205 (-34)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 8,882 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 7,826 (+48)

Deaths: 136 (0)

Active cases: 920 (-16)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,074 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 2,814 (+11)

Deaths: 41 (0)

Active cases: 219 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 23,422 (+79)

Inactive/recovered: 21,186 (+114)

Deaths: 359 (+3)

Active cases: 1,877 (-38)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,787 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,486 (+14)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 245 (-9)

Washington County

Total cases: 19,511 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 17,759 (+71)

Deaths: 283 (+2)

Active cases: 1,469 (-23)