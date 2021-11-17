NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate up 40% from two weeks ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 126 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

That is the largest single-day increase in new cases in just over a month.

It comes amid a rise in new cases locally. Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day case rate is up about 40% from two weeks ago, but down 7% from a month ago.

Vaccinations

As of today, 238,038 people, or about 47.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There has been an increase in new vaccinations since vaccine eligibility was recently expanded to include 5–11 year-olds. There were 3,390 new vaccinations over the past week, up 104% from the previous seven-day period and up 164% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +19, Greene +17, Hawkins +31, Johnson +18, Sullivan +80, Unicoi +2, and Washington +73.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,131 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 856 new cases.

There have been 92,188 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Johnson County’s seven-day case rate is the second-highest in the state. Washington County has the seventh-highest, Hawkins the ninth-highest, and Sullivan the tenth-highest.

The state’s new case rate is currently below the national average. However, Northeast Tennessee’s rate is nearly double the state’s rate.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +3 and Washington +4.

Johnson County leads Northeast Tennessee in COVID-19 deaths per population for the past week. Unicoi County has a negative rate due to the state removing a death from its count earlier this week.

Despite the region’s elevated case rate, Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death rate is only slightly higher than the state and national averages.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,539 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,651 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 107 from the previous day. It is the highest active case count in nearly a month.

Johnson County, by far, leads the region in active cases per population. For comparison, Johnson has over four times more active cases (148) than Unicoi County (35), which has a similar population.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,708 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,300,452 cases.

The health department also reported 49 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,789 deaths.

There are currently 12,606 active cases in Tennessee, up 581 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,271,057 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 92,188 (240)

Inactive/recovered: 88,998 (126)

Deaths: 1,539 (7)

Active cases: 1,651 (107)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,734 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 10,383 (+7)

Deaths: 222 (0)

Active cases: 129 (+12)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,026 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 13,599 (+26)

Deaths: 246 (0)

Active cases: 181 (-9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,528 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 10,158 (+11)

Deaths: 179 (+3)

Active cases: 191 (+17)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,820 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 3,620 (+22)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 148 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,582 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 26,605 (+33)

Deaths: 439 (0)

Active cases: 538 (+47)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,204 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,104 (+1)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 35 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,294 (+73)

Inactive/recovered: 21,529 (+26)

Deaths: 336 (+4)

Active cases: 429 (+43)