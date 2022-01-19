NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate reaches record high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 community spread rate reached a new high last week, according to data released by the state on Wednesday.

The seven-county region added 6,882 new cases between Sunday and Saturday, a record-high. That is up 47% from the week prior and up 172% over two weeks.

The data show that Northeast Tennessee’s case rate is catching up to the state’s, which is up 20% in one week and 73% in two weeks.

Last week, the region saw its largest single-day increase in new cases with 1,461 new cases reported on Thursday.

Northeast Tennessee also saw its highest active case count since the pandemic began with 10,721 active cases reported on Saturday, breaking 10,000 for the first time.