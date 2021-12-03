NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continues to increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 221 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.
The region’s seven-day case rate is up 112% from a month ago.
Vaccinations
As of today, 241,714 people, or about 47.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 2,402 new vaccinations over the past week, up 33% from the previous seven-day period and up 56% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +16, Greene +52, Hawkins +25, Johnson +15, Sullivan +95, Unicoi +11, and Washington +88.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,717 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,240 new cases.
There have been 95,656 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
Five local counties are among the top 10 in the state with the highest community spread rates. Nearby Hanock County has the highest spread rate in Tennessee.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, Sullivan +2, and Unicoi +1.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 29 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 17 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,587 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 2,609 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 75 from the previous day.
The last time active cases were this high: Oct. 9.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,214 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,323,222 cases.
The health department also reported 103 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,399 deaths.
There are currently 16,503 active cases in Tennessee, up 690 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,289,320 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 95,656 (302)
Inactive/recovered: 91,460 (221)
Deaths: 1,587 (6)
Active cases: 2,609 (75)
Carter County
Total cases: 11,009 (+16)
Inactive/recovered: 10,561 (+16)
Deaths: 230 (+2)
Active cases: 218 (-2)
Greene County
Total cases: 14,449 (+52)
Inactive/recovered: 13,884 (+14)
Deaths: 248 (+1)
Active cases: 317 (+37)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,892 (+25)
Inactive/recovered: 10,448 (+32)
Deaths: 184 (0)
Active cases: 260 (-7)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,983 (+15)
Inactive/recovered: 3,825 (+15)
Deaths: 53 (0)
Active cases: 105 (0)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 28,750 (+95)
Inactive/recovered: 27,341 (+69)
Deaths: 459 (+2)
Active cases: 950 (+24)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,264 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 3,149 (+2)
Deaths: 68 (+1)
Active cases: 47 (+8)
Washington County
Total cases: 23,309 (+88)
Inactive/recovered: 22,252 (+73)
Deaths: 345 (0)
Active cases: 712 (+15)