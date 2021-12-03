NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continues to increase

Vaccinations also on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 221 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

The region’s seven-day case rate is up 112% from a month ago.

Vaccinations

As of today, 241,714 people, or about 47.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,402 new vaccinations over the past week, up 33% from the previous seven-day period and up 56% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +16, Greene +52, Hawkins +25, Johnson +15, Sullivan +95, Unicoi +11, and Washington +88.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,717 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,240 new cases.

There have been 95,656 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Five local counties are among the top 10 in the state with the highest community spread rates. Nearby Hanock County has the highest spread rate in Tennessee.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, Sullivan +2, and Unicoi +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 29 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 17 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,587 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,609 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 75 from the previous day.

The last time active cases were this high: Oct. 9.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,214 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,323,222 cases.

The health department also reported 103 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,399 deaths.

There are currently 16,503 active cases in Tennessee, up 690 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,289,320 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 95,656 (302)

Inactive/recovered: 91,460 (221)

Deaths: 1,587 (6)

Active cases: 2,609 (75)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,009 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 10,561 (+16)

Deaths: 230 (+2)

Active cases: 218 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,449 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 13,884 (+14)

Deaths: 248 (+1)

Active cases: 317 (+37)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,892 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 10,448 (+32)

Deaths: 184 (0)

Active cases: 260 (-7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,983 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 3,825 (+15)

Deaths: 53 (0)

Active cases: 105 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 28,750 (+95)

Inactive/recovered: 27,341 (+69)

Deaths: 459 (+2)

Active cases: 950 (+24)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,264 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 3,149 (+2)

Deaths: 68 (+1)

Active cases: 47 (+8)

Washington County

Total cases: 23,309 (+88)

Inactive/recovered: 22,252 (+73)

Deaths: 345 (0)

Active cases: 712 (+15)