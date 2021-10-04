NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continues to drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee gained 565 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths over the past three days.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 319 new cases on Friday, 115 on Saturday, and 131 on Sunday — an average of 188 cases per day.

Health officials reported nine new deaths on Friday, one on Saturday, and no new fatalities on Sunday.

Note: The daily numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health are for the previous day.

Vaccinations

As of today, 227,460 people, or about 45% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Greene County reached a milestone over the weekend — 45% of the county’s population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +13, Greene +33, Hawkins +9, Johnson +6, Sullivan +38, Unicoi +4, and Washington +28.

New cases reported over the past three days: Carter +51, Greene +144, Hawkins +61, Johnson +22, Sullivan +160, Unicoi +10, and Washington +117.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,744 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,293 new cases.

There have been 85,599 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 342 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee, the lowest 7-day case count since Aug. 9. New cases in that age group made up 20% of all new cases reported during the past week.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 22% from a week ago and down 69% from a month ago.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Carter County while one death was removed from Hawkins County’s total today.

New deaths reported over the past three days: Carter +1, Greene +4, Hawkins +2, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Hawkins and Unicoi counties saw more deaths per population over the past week than the rest of the seven-county region.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 43 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 33 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,389 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

TDH reported 3,164 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, less than half of the record 6,820 active cases reported on Sept. 11.

Active cases have dropped to their lowest point since mid-August.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -171, Greene -91, Hawkins -149, Johnson -66, Sullivan -212, Unicoi -74, and Washington -232.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,183 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,238,023 cases.

The health department also reported 35 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,323 deaths.

There are currently 38,375 active cases in Tennessee, down 882 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,184,325 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 85,599 (131)

Inactive/recovered: 81,046 (206)

Deaths: 1,389 (0)

Active cases: 3,164 (-75)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,122 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 9,588 (+34)

Deaths: 204 (+1)

Active cases: 330 (-22)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,779 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 11,955 (+35)

Deaths: 218 (0)

Active cases: 606 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,798 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 9,243 (+27)

Deaths: 158 (-1)

Active cases: 397 (-17)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,393 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 3,212 (+14)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 136 (-8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,587 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 24,203 (+57)

Deaths: 394 (0)

Active cases: 990 (-19)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,045 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,884 (+4)

Deaths: 59 (0)

Active cases: 102 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,875 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 19,961 (+35)

Deaths: 311 (0)

Active cases: 603 (-7)