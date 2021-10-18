NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continues to drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 180 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the past three days, the region added 307 new cases — 185 on Friday, 68 on Saturday, and 54 on Sunday. There were also seven new deaths — six on Friday and one on Saturday.

Note: The daily numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health are for the previous day.

Vaccinations

As of today, 231,785 people, or about 45.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,282 new vaccinations over the past week, down 18% from the previous seven-day period and down 55% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +6, Greene +19, Hawkins +7, Johnson +1, Sullivan +12, Unicoi 0, and Washington +9.

New cases reported over the past three days: Carter +37, Greene +74, Hawkins +30, Johnson +14, Sullivan +86, Unicoi +9, and Washington +57.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,167 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,526 new cases.

The current 7-day case rate is the lowest since early August.

There have been 88,286 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported today, however, there were seven new deaths over the past three days.

New deaths reported over the past three days: Carter +3, Greene +2, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi +1, and Washington 0.

Over the past week, Unicoi County had the highest rate of new deaths per population in the seven-county region.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 31 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 41 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,461 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,013 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 8.

All seven counties saw a drop in active cases over the past week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 596 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,266,252 cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,887 deaths.

There are currently 21,918 active cases in Tennessee, down 862 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,228,447 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 88,286 (54)

Inactive/recovered: 84,812 (180)

Deaths: 1,461 (0)

Active cases: 2,013 (-126)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,413 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 10,007 (+17)

Deaths: 212 (0)

Active cases: 194 (-11)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,414 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 12,703 (+52)

Deaths: 237 (0)

Active cases: 474 (-33)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,078 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 9,727 (+24)

Deaths: 165 (0)

Active cases: 186 (-17)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,503 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 3,370 (+7)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 86 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,351 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 25,312 (+42)

Deaths: 413 (0)

Active cases: 626 (-30)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,113 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,995 (+1)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 53 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,414 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 20,698 (+37)

Deaths: 322 (0)

Active cases: 394 (-28)